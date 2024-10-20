Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

