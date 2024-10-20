RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

