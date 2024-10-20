Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.2% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,429,961. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

CRM stock opened at $292.94 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.66.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

