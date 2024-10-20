Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,624,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

