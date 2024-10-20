Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $523.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $524.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.