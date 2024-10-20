Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.68 and its 200-day moving average is $464.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

