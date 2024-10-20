Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

