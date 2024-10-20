Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,878 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

