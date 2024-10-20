Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,866 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.