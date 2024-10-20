Reviewing Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Competitors

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 660 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -11.59% -45.10% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 115 685 933 19 2.49

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crown LNG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $556.50 million $44.25 million 74.98

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

