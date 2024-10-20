Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

