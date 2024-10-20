Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $100.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

