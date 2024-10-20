Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,037.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 185,337 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

