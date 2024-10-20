Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

