Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,381 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

RWK stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

