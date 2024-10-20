Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,150. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.3 %

DOCU opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.