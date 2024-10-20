Rede Wealth LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NULG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 31,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

