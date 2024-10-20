Rede Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.82. 3,218,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

