Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,042. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.