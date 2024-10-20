ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $222.78

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $222.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00109837 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008893 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010923 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About ReddCoin
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
