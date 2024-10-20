Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $63.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 855,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,631,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

