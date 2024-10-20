Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $154,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 549,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 533,784 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.30 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

