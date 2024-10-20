Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,041,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 245,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $128,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,584,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in CVS Health by 698.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE:CVS opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
