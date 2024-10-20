Raymond James & Associates Has $195.25 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 219,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $195,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $351,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 239.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 785,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 554,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of COP opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

