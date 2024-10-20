Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $162,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,731,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VMBS stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

