Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.29% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $135,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

CGGR stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.