Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,384 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $171,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.