Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 851,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of NextEra Energy worth $575,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $346,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.