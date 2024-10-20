Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

RRC stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 107.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 276.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

