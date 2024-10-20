QUASA Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $101,515.66 and approximately $3,406.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,437.77 or 0.99981967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00065611 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00078885 USD and is up 76.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,834.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

