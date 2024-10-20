QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

