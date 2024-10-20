Qtum Price Reaches $2.54 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Qtum has a total market cap of $267.11 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00003721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.29 or 0.03869901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00040861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,363,948 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

