Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 83,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

