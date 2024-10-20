Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cameco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.