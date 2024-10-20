Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes $15.89 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,889,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 74,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

