Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

