Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

