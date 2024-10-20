Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.26 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

