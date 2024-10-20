Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of First Northwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,884.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $112,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

