Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Invests $814,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.26 and a 1 year high of $766.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $696.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

