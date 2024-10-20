Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,003,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.