Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 739,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$58.13 million and a P/E ratio of -44.78.
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
