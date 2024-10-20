Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 1,819.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVMC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

