Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 15% Higher – Still a Buy?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. 1,078,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 972,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRME. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 133,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prime Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 895,610 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

