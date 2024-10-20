Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Michael J. Alkire Sells 17,900 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PINC opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.41. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Premier by 265.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

