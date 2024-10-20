Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,614 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 959.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

