Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $921.21 and a 200 day moving average of $858.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

