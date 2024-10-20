Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

