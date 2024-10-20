Pierre Lebel Acquires 5,300 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Lebel bought 5,300 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,766.00.

Shares of III stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.21 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$2.73.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.73 million for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

