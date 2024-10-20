Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $18,169.92 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $18,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,925.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.80 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $29,941,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

